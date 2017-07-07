Clean-up continues after recent tornadoes as some brace for more severe weather
As several Wisconsinites brace for another round of thunderstorms on Thursday night, some are still left cleaning up the mess after two recent tornadoes. "I'm just glad it happened this early in the season," said Mike Sulzer, a farmer in Monroe whose property was damaged when an EF1 tornado ripped through his land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|9
|trump lies again he said he would repel and re...
|Jun 26
|vote big no
|1
|Why did Democrats Ossoff and Parnell lose their...
|Jun 26
|BHM5267
|1
|Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|3
|Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re...
|Jun 19
|BHM5267
|1
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun '17
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun '17
|WelbyMD
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC