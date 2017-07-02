11 states lacking budgets amid ideolo...

11 states lacking budgets amid ideological divides, revenue gaps

23 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

As the budget year started in most parts of the country Saturday, 11 states did not have budgets in place, according to the National Association of State Budget Officers. Not all the budget fights are as dramatic as Republican Governor Chris Christie's in New Jersey, where there was a partial government shutdown, or as the one in Illinois, which for more than two years has operated without a spending plan.

