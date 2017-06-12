WPT films 'Wisconsin Life' segment on...

WPT films 'Wisconsin Life' segment on late Fort poet Niedecker

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

A film crew with Wisconsin Public Television show, "Wisconsin Life," was on location in the area Monday to film a segment about the life and work of the late Fort Atkinson poet Lorine Niedecker. Shown above, Ann Engelman, president of the Friends of Lorine Niedecker, and Kelly Saran, a "Wisconsin Life" producer, stand in front of Niedecker's cabin on Blackhawk Island.a S- Daily Union photo by Alexa Zoellner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walker vs Trump leaks Jun 6 Jerome 1
jakubowski Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16) Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons... Jun 3 Frogface Kate 3
News Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16) Jun 2 WelbyMD 37
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,... May 31 teacher 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC