With repairs complete, Stillwater Lift Bridge reopens
It was another all-nighter for Minnesota Department of Transportation crews but they finished repairs on the Stillwater Lift Bridge and it to traffic early Thursday morning. MnDOT shut down the bridge around 10 p.m. last night to install a new power cable on the 80-year-old bridge connecting Stillwater and western Wisconsin.
