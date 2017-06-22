Wisconsinites can now (legally) get 20 pounds of cheese and beer delivered by robot
Wisconsin has joined the land of autonomous delivery. If you live in the Badger State, you can now legally have your award-winning cheeses delivered to you 20 pounds at a time inside Starship Technologies' delivery bots.
