Wisconsin Woman Gets Life in Prison for Killing Husband

11 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

A jury in Waukesha County found Van Wagner guilty of shooting her husband, Stanley Van Wagner, and then trying to make it appear as though he had gone missing. His body was found under a tarp in the couple's basement in May 2015.

