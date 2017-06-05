Wisconsin Wolf Population Up 6 Percent

Wisconsin Wolf Population Up 6 Percent

The figures from Department of Natural Resources monitoring show between 925 and 952 wolves roam the state. That's up about 6 percent from the then-record count of 866 to 897 wolves last winter.

Chicago, IL

