Wisconsin to face Virginia in 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Announced on Thursday morning, Wisconsin will face Virginia in the 2017 edition of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Badgers will play the Cavaliers inside John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va., as one of the 14 scheduled games between the two power conferences.

Chicago, IL

