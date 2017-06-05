Wisconsin to face Virginia in 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Announced on Thursday morning, Wisconsin will face Virginia in the 2017 edition of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Badgers will play the Cavaliers inside John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va., as one of the 14 scheduled games between the two power conferences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucky's 5th Quarter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC