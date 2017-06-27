Wisconsin senator's health care stanc...

Wisconsin senator's health care stance welcomed back home

Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Conservatives and liberals in Wisconsin both see hope in Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's steadfast refusal to back the current version of the GOP Senate health care bill. Although they disagree with the reasons for his opposition, liberals see Johnson's stand as a chance to sink the entire Republican effort to kill the existing health care law enacted under former President Barack Obama .

Chicago, IL

