Wisconsin senator's health care stance welcomed back home

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he has faith in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's ability to round up the votes for the Republican health care bill despite growing opposition in the Senate. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released a report saying that the Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade.

Chicago, IL

