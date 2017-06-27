Wisconsin senator's health care stance welcomed back home
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he has faith in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's ability to round up the votes for the Republican health care bill despite growing opposition in the Senate. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released a report saying that the Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|12 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|9
|trump lies again he said he would repel and re...
|Mon
|vote big no
|1
|Why did Democrats Ossoff and Parnell lose their...
|Mon
|BHM5267
|1
|Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|3
|Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re...
|Jun 19
|weirdo
|2
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
