Wisconsin Senate GOP leader: Budget t...

Wisconsin Senate GOP leader: Budget talks are back on track

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks at an event at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On Wednesday, June 28, 2017, Republican legislative leaders and Walker are set to meet privately as a deal to pass the state's $76 billion budget remains elusive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists... Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 9
trump lies again he said he would repel and re... Jun 26 vote big no 1
News Why did Democrats Ossoff and Parnell lose their... Jun 26 BHM5267 1
News Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 3
News Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re... Jun 19 weirdo 2
Walker vs Trump leaks Jun 6 Jerome 1
jakubowski Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,348 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC