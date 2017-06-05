Wisconsin Senate committee backs sale...

Wisconsin Senate committee backs sale of home-baked goods

The state Senate moved closer Wednesday to passing a bill that would allow the sale of home-baked cakes, muffins and doughnuts, passing the measure through committee after supporters insisted it would jump-start small businesses. Wisconsin and New Jersey are the only states that ban the sale of home-baked cookies, muffins and other items to the public.

Chicago, IL

