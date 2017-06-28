Wisconsin Philharmonic to present 'Big Band 4th' at Veterans Honora
The Wisconsin Philharmonic will kick off the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center's, 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, free Starry Nights Series with a "Big Band 4th" June 30. Wisconsin Philharmonic to present 'Big Band 4th' at Veterans Honor Walk at Wilson Center's Starry Nights Series June 30 The Wisconsin Philharmonic will kick off the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center's, 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, free Starry Nights Series with a "Big Band 4th" June 30. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/local/2017/06/28/wisconsin-philharmonic-big-band-4th-veterans-honor-walk-wilson-centers-starry-nights-series-june-30/437015001/ Wisconsin Philharmonic to present 'Big Band 4th' at Veterans Honor Walk at Wilson Center's Starry Nights Series June 30 The Wisconsin Philharmonic will kick off the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center's, 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, free ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|9
|trump lies again he said he would repel and re...
|Jun 26
|vote big no
|1
|Why did Democrats Ossoff and Parnell lose their...
|Jun 26
|BHM5267
|1
|Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|3
|Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re...
|Jun 19
|weirdo
|2
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC