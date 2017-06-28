Wisconsin Philharmonic to present 'Big Band 4th' at Veterans Honora

The Wisconsin Philharmonic will kick off the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center's, 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, free Starry Nights Series with a "Big Band 4th" June 30. Wisconsin Philharmonic to present 'Big Band 4th' at Veterans Honor Walk at Wilson Center's Starry Nights Series June 30 The Wisconsin Philharmonic will kick off the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center's, 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, free Starry Nights Series with a "Big Band 4th" June 30. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/local/2017/06/28/wisconsin-philharmonic-big-band-4th-veterans-honor-walk-wilson-centers-starry-nights-series-june-30/437015001/ Wisconsin Philharmonic to present 'Big Band 4th' at Veterans Honor Walk at Wilson Center's Starry Nights Series June 30 The Wisconsin Philharmonic will kick off the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center's, 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, free ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.