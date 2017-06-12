Wisconsin Lawmakers at Loggerheads ov...

Wisconsin Lawmakers at Loggerheads over Budget

13 hrs ago Read more: WUWM

State budget talks have stalled in Madison, as has happened in the past. Wisconsin lawmakers hope to pass a two-year spending plan by June 30, but it appears unlikely.

