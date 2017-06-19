Wisconsin football recruiting: WR Taj...

Wisconsin football recruiting: WR Taj Mustapha commits to Badgers

West Bloomfield, Mich., wide receiver Taj Mustapha publicly committed to Wisconsin on Tuesday night. Measuring about 6'1, 185 pounds according to Rivals and Scout , he announced his decision via Twitter .

