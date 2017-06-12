Wisconsin farmers expect to benefit f...

Wisconsin farmers expect to benefit from U.S.-China beef deal

13 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

China is lifting a nearly 14-year ban on beef from the U.S. and now Wisconsin's beef producers are looking forward to new opportunities. Terry Quam, who runs Marda Angus Farm in Lodi, says if Wisconsin's three meat packing facilities do business in China, they'll be looking for more beef from the state's nearly 15-thousand producers.

