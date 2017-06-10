Wisconsin DHS withholds names of Medicaid waiver commenters
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services withheld the identities of hundreds of people, including a state lawmaker, who made public comments about Gov. Scott Walker 's plan to force Medicaid applicants to be screened for illegal drugs. The Associated Press used an open records request to obtain the emails, form letters from advocacy groups, voicemails and testimony submitted to the department over a 30-day public comment period, from April 19 to May 19. The documents included more than 1,000 comments on Walker's plan, but nearly all of the names of the people commenting were withheld.
