Wisconsin DHS withholds names of Medi...

Wisconsin DHS withholds names of Medicaid waiver commenters

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services withheld the identities of hundreds of people, including a state lawmaker, who made public comments about Gov. Scott Walker 's plan to force Medicaid applicants to be screened for illegal drugs. The Associated Press used an open records request to obtain the emails, form letters from advocacy groups, voicemails and testimony submitted to the department over a 30-day public comment period, from April 19 to May 19. The documents included more than 1,000 comments on Walker's plan, but nearly all of the names of the people commenting were withheld.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10) Mon Dementia mental c... 3
News Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re... Mon weirdo 2
Walker vs Trump leaks Jun 6 Jerome 1
jakubowski Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16) Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons... Jun 3 Frogface Kate 3
News Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16) Jun 2 WelbyMD 37
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,580 • Total comments across all topics: 281,912,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC