Wisconsin Court Strikes Down Ban on Homemade Baked-Good Sales
Wisconsin just "became a little freer, and a lot more delicious," as the law firm the Institute for Justice put it. On Wednesday, a state circuit court struck down Wisconsin's ban on selling home-baked items such as bread, cookies, cakes, and muffins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|May 18
|Frank
|1
|Pretty Penny Puppy Mill, Plymouth Wisconsin (May '07)
|May 16
|molly
|151
|Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S...
|May 12
|resident Up North
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC