Wisconsin court says killer should remain at mental hospital
A Wisconsin appeals court says a man convicted of killing five people, including his father, should not have been transferred from a mental hospital to a state prison. The 3rd District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday in the case of Bruce Brenizer.
