Wisconsin budget panel to vote on Walker's insurance plan

Gov. Scott Walker's proposed switch to a self-insurance plan for state workers was expected to be rejected Thursday by the Wisconsin Legislature's budget-writing committee, a defeat for the governor that would force lawmakers to find $60 million in savings elsewhere. The Joint Finance Committee was planning the vote on self-insurance in its first meeting in two weeks as budget talks have stalled amid disagreements over K-12 school funding, roads and taxes.

