Wisconsin Assembly passes campus free speech bill with complete opposition from Democrats
After nearly five hours of debate, the Campus Free Speech Act passed through the Wisconsin State Assembly in a vote of 61 to 36 Wednesday evening. The bill passed with nearly unanimous support from Republicans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|3
|Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re...
|Jun 19
|weirdo
|2
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC