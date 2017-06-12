Wild parsnip blooms early, time to mow or take other control steps
Wild parsnip, an invasive plant that can cause painful burns to people who come into contact with it, is blooming early in Wisconsin. Invasive plant experts encourage property owners to mow this plant or take other actions now to prevent its spread.
