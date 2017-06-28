Was blimp shot down near US Open?

The NTSB is blaming a blimp crash near the US Open on the airship's outer fabric catching fire after collapsing around the blimp's burners. The blimp crashed Jun. 15 about a mile from Erin Hills in Wisconsin, where thousands of people were gathered for the golf championship.

