Walker to promote Wisconsin cheese in...

Walker to promote Wisconsin cheese in statewide tour

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Walker announced Friday that economic development officials, members of his cabinet, lawmakers and University of Wisconsin officials will be spreading out across the state to celebrate growing cheese companies. Others will be making appearances at Masters Gallery Goods in Plymouth, Great Lakes Cheese in La Crosse, Westby Cooperative Creamery in Westby, Biery Cheese in Plover and Renard's Cheese in Algoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 3
News Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re... Jun 19 weirdo 2
Walker vs Trump leaks Jun 6 Jerome 1
jakubowski Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16) Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons... Jun 3 Frogface Kate 3
News Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16) Jun 2 WelbyMD 37
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC