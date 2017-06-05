Walker says progress is being made on Wisconsin budget
Gov. Scott Walker said Wednesday that he remains confident that progress was being made on reaching a budget deal with his fellow Republicans, even as Assembly leaders forged ahead with alternative roads, education and tax plans opposed by the Senate. As the stalemate entered its second week, the Legislature's budget-writing committee canceled a planned Thursday meeting and Walker met privately with legislative leaders.
