Walker sales tax holiday could be $5 benefit

Gov. Scott Walker's proposed sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping could return as little as $5 to the average Wisconsin shopper. That's according to an analysis of the proposal by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

