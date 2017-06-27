UW-Superior's Lake Superior Research ...

UW-Superior's Lake Superior Research Institute achieves certification ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Business North

The University of Wisconsin Superior's Lake Superior Research Institute recently became certified by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for Chronic Whole Effluent Toxicity testing on three standard test organisms, continuing a nearly 50-year history of aquatic toxicology research and testing. WET tests are used to determine the toxic effect of discharge water from a ship, manufacturing plant, wastewater treatment plant, or other industrial discharge sources to organisms occupying receiving water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists... Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 9
trump lies again he said he would repel and re... Mon vote big no 1
News Why did Democrats Ossoff and Parnell lose their... Mon BHM5267 1
News Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 3
News Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re... Jun 19 weirdo 2
Walker vs Trump leaks Jun 6 Jerome 1
jakubowski Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,597 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC