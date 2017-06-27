UW-Superior's Lake Superior Research Institute achieves certification ...
The University of Wisconsin Superior's Lake Superior Research Institute recently became certified by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for Chronic Whole Effluent Toxicity testing on three standard test organisms, continuing a nearly 50-year history of aquatic toxicology research and testing. WET tests are used to determine the toxic effect of discharge water from a ship, manufacturing plant, wastewater treatment plant, or other industrial discharge sources to organisms occupying receiving water.
