U.S. Supreme Court: State Law Merging Lots in Common Ownership Not a Regulatory Taking
Eight U.S. Supreme Court justices agreed in the case of Murr v. Wisconsin that state regulations making two adjoining lots held in common ownership into a single parcel did not violate the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
