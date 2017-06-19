U.S. Supreme Court Agrees To Take Up ...

U.S. Supreme Court Agrees To Take Up Wisconsin Redistricting Case

8 hrs ago

Update: The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to take up the issue of redistricting in Wisconsin. Republican legislators redrew the state's political boundaries in 2011, in a manner that Democrats argue put Democratic candidates at a disadvantage.

Chicago, IL

