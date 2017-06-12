U.S. Open 2017: A beer- and cheese-lo...

U.S. Open 2017: A beer- and cheese-lovers guide to Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Golf World

Welcome to Wisconsin, friend, where the waves of grain are amber, the locals wear hats that look like cheese, and golf, of all ludicrous things, has practically become the state sport. Host to four major championships in the past 15 years, The Badger State-thanks in part to their quarterback-messiah and his own golf affliction -has become one of America's premier pin-hunting powerhouses and we think we know why: Golf goes great with beer and beer goes great with cheese and Wisconsin is Eden at that artery-clogging crossroads, pouring out and serving up some of the finest suds and Swiss on the continent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golf World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walker vs Trump leaks Jun 6 Jerome 1
jakubowski Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16) Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons... Jun 3 Frogface Kate 3
News Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16) Jun 2 WelbyMD 37
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,... May 31 teacher 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC