U.S. attorney says northern Wis. drug ring broken up
U.S. Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad said Wednesday that investigators have broken up a drug ring operating in northern Wisconsin. According to Haanstad, the conspiracy involved the suspects driving to Milwaukee to pick up hundreds of oxycodone 30 mg pills weekly from Kay and selling them.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
