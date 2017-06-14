U.S. attorney says northern Wis. drug...

U.S. attorney says northern Wis. drug ring broken up

11 hrs ago

U.S. Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad said Wednesday that investigators have broken up a drug ring operating in northern Wisconsin. According to Haanstad, the conspiracy involved the suspects driving to Milwaukee to pick up hundreds of oxycodone 30 mg pills weekly from Kay and selling them.

