Trump's Wisconsin approval at 41%
Marquette Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin says support for President Donald Trump is "phenomenally low" among Democrats as Wisconsin. The results of the latest statewide poll shows the Republican president remains a polarizing figure in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|9
|trump lies again he said he would repel and re...
|Jun 26
|vote big no
|1
|Why did Democrats Ossoff and Parnell lose their...
|Jun 26
|BHM5267
|1
|Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|3
|Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re...
|Jun 19
|weirdo
|2
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC