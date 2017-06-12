Trump to promote skilled-trade apprenticeships in Wisconsin visit, where demand is outpacing supply
President Donald Trump comes to Wisconsin Tuesday to promote youth apprenticeships in the skilled trades, where demand for new workers is outpacing supply. President Trump and his daughter Ivanka will join Gov. Scott Walker to highlight youth apprenticeship programs at Waukesha County Technical College.
