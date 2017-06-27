Tornado Warning Issued for Burnett County, Wisconsin; Watches Issued for East Metro
A tornado watch has been issued for eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. A tornado warning was issued earlier Wednesday afternoon for Pierce and St. Croix counties.
