This union ironworker wants Paul Ryan's job. He's got a great ad but a losing record.
A Wisconsin congressional campaign ad has politicos buzzing. It opens with footage from President Trump's victory lap news conference in early May, when he and House Speaker Paul Ryan jubilantly celebrated the House vote to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Dementia mental c...
|3
|Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re...
|Mon
|weirdo
|2
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC