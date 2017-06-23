Third candidate seeks Wisconsin court seat
Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock, who defended Republicans targeted for recall in 2011 and backed Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10 law curtailing public workers' collective bargaining rights, announced Friday he is running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Screnock is the first conservative candidate in the officially nonpartisan race to be decided in April.
