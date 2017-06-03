The Silly Season is Alive and Dangerous

The Silly Season is Alive and Dangerous

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

What do the following groups and have in common? a Association of Wisconsin School Administrators a City of Milwaukee a Disability Rights Wisconsin a The Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence a League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Inc a Mental Health America of Wisconsin a Milwaukee Public Schools a WAVE Educational Fund a WIRSA a Wisconsin Association of School Boards, Inc. a Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials a Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators a Wisconsin Association of School Nurses a Wisconsin Association of School Personal Administrators a Wisconsin Council for Administrators of Special Services a Wisconsin Council of Churches a Wisconsin Medical Society a Wisconsin Retired Educators Association a YMCA Madison They are ALL united in their staunch opposition to permit-less carry legislation, or in legislative parlance: Senate Bill 169 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jakubowski Sat WelbyMD 3
News DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16) Sat WelbyMD 3
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons... Sat Frogface Kate 3
News Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16) Fri WelbyMD 37
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,... May 31 teacher 1
News I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an... May 18 Frank 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,880 • Total comments across all topics: 281,524,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC