The Silly Season is Alive and Dangerous
What do the following groups and have in common? a Association of Wisconsin School Administrators a City of Milwaukee a Disability Rights Wisconsin a The Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence a League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Inc a Mental Health America of Wisconsin a Milwaukee Public Schools a WAVE Educational Fund a WIRSA a Wisconsin Association of School Boards, Inc. a Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials a Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators a Wisconsin Association of School Nurses a Wisconsin Association of School Personal Administrators a Wisconsin Council for Administrators of Special Services a Wisconsin Council of Churches a Wisconsin Medical Society a Wisconsin Retired Educators Association a YMCA Madison They are ALL united in their staunch opposition to permit-less carry legislation, or in legislative parlance: Senate Bill 169 ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jakubowski
|Sat
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Sat
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Sat
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Fri
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|May 18
|Frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC