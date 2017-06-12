The Salvation Army and Delta Dental o...

The Salvation Army and Delta Dental of Wisconsin Growing Smiles Through Nutrition

The Salvation Army to Receive $1,000 in Fresh Fruits, Vegetables, and Dairy Products in addition to 1,000 Toothbrushes and a $2,000 Grant MILWAUKEE, WI A balanced, nutritious diet is essential to healthy living, as well as a healthy smile. To celebrate National Smile Month and Smile Power Day , Delta Dental of Wisconsin, the state's largest dental insurance provider, is contributing healthy food and toothbrushes to five food pantries across Wisconsin, including The Salvation Army in Milwaukee.

Chicago, IL

