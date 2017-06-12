The Salvation Army and Delta Dental of Wisconsin Growing Smiles Through Nutrition

The Salvation Army to Receive $1,000 in Fresh Fruits, Vegetables, and Dairy Products in addition to 1,000 Toothbrushes and a $2,000 Grant MILWAUKEE, WI A balanced, nutritious diet is essential to healthy living, as well as a healthy smile. To celebrate National Smile Month and Smile Power Day , Delta Dental of Wisconsin, the state's largest dental insurance provider, is contributing healthy food and toothbrushes to five food pantries across Wisconsin, including The Salvation Army in Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.