The Salvation Army and Delta Dental of Wisconsin Growing Smiles Through Nutrition
The Salvation Army to Receive $1,000 in Fresh Fruits, Vegetables, and Dairy Products in addition to 1,000 Toothbrushes and a $2,000 Grant MILWAUKEE, WI A balanced, nutritious diet is essential to healthy living, as well as a healthy smile. To celebrate National Smile Month and Smile Power Day , Delta Dental of Wisconsin, the state's largest dental insurance provider, is contributing healthy food and toothbrushes to five food pantries across Wisconsin, including The Salvation Army in Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC