Supreme Court of Wisconsin Holds That Private Subcontractor Is Immune ...
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation contracted with Payne & Dolan as General Contractor on a road improvement project. P&D in turn contracted with Pro Electric Contractors to install concrete bases for new traffic signal poles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC