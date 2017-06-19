Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Wisconsin Gerrymandering Case
The Supreme Court has not ruled on "purely partisan gerrymanders," which means drawing voting districts with the aim of strengthening one political party, since 2004. The Supreme Court has agreed to take up an appeal over electoral districts in Wisconsin after a lower court ruled that the state's Republican-drawn map constitutes an "unconstitutional partisan gerrymander."
