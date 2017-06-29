Storms dump rain, cause power outages in county
Windy thunderstorms swept through southeastern Wisconsin Wednesday evening, causing minor damage and leaving some residents without power for several hours. Between the two rounds of storms that passed through the area, he said there was a solid rainfall of about one to two inches across Jefferson County.
