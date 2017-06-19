Smith finishes in top 11 at pageant
TALENTEDa SATa STHEa STOP - Milton native and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater sophomore Catherine Smith made the top 11 Saturday night at the Miss Wisconsin pageant. Smith also won her talent preliminary Thursday night, though she did not make the cut to the top five.
