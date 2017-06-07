Slowdown in Wisconsin in 2016 led by weakness in manufacturing sector Wisconsin ranks 33 among 50 states Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://jsonl.in/2s4jXME Manufacturing employers in 2016 posted declines in 28 states, including a sharp drop in Wisconsin, where the factory sector is the historic backbone of the state economy. Wisconsin's manufacturers lost 3,784 jobs in the period from December 2015 to December 2016, a drop of 0.8% in the state's manufacturing headcount, which was far steeper than the national average in the sector, according to data released Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.