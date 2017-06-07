Slowdown in Wisconsin in 2016 led by weakness in manufacturing sector
Slowdown in Wisconsin in 2016 led by weakness in manufacturing sector Wisconsin ranks 33 among 50 states Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://jsonl.in/2s4jXME Manufacturing employers in 2016 posted declines in 28 states, including a sharp drop in Wisconsin, where the factory sector is the historic backbone of the state economy. Wisconsin's manufacturers lost 3,784 jobs in the period from December 2015 to December 2016, a drop of 0.8% in the state's manufacturing headcount, which was far steeper than the national average in the sector, according to data released Wednesday.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Tue
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
