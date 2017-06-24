Silver Alert: Missing Milwaukee man m...

Silver Alert: Missing Milwaukee man may be headed to Memphis

22 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Milwaukee man who hasn't been seen since Saturday afternoon. Authorities say Freddie Jones, 84, was last seen in Milwaukee around 1:30 p.m., but may be trying to get to his former home in Memphis, Tennessee.

