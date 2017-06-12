Shakespeare in the Park returns for third season at Wisconsin State Parks
Visitors to Wisconsin State Park System properties will have 16 opportunities to enjoy "Shakespeare in the Park" performances this summer. The performances begin July 17 and run through July 30. The Wisconsin-based traveling theatre group Summit Players Theatre is returning for a third season to Wisconsin state park system properties, this year performing Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors .
