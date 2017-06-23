Senator Sounds The Alarm After Single Asian Carp Is Found Near Lake Michigan
Federal officials found a single Asian carp nine miles from Lake Michigan Thursday, and some politicians are concerned the fish will be a scourge to the local fisheries and ecosystem. Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin called the discovery of the fish troubling, and called for action against the invasive fish species.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|3
|Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re...
|Jun 19
|weirdo
|2
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC