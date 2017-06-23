Senator Sounds The Alarm After Single...

Senator Sounds The Alarm After Single Asian Carp Is Found Near Lake Michigan

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Federal officials found a single Asian carp nine miles from Lake Michigan Thursday, and some politicians are concerned the fish will be a scourge to the local fisheries and ecosystem. Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin called the discovery of the fish troubling, and called for action against the invasive fish species.

