Roberts: The gerrymandering future ha...

Roberts: The gerrymandering future has arrived

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Just about everybody in Washington can agree on at least one thing: Partisan rancor is rising, while decency and civility in public life are declining. One key reason for that deeply damaging trend: Congressional districts are increasingly drawn to create safe seats for one party or the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump lies again he said he would repel and re... 3 hr vote big no 1
News Why did Democrats Ossoff and Parnell lose their... 10 hr BHM5267 1
News Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 3
News Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re... Jun 19 weirdo 2
Walker vs Trump leaks Jun 6 Jerome 1
jakubowski Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16) Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,673 • Total comments across all topics: 282,047,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC