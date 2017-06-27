Put it away
Whether it's been collective bargaining, the new fireworks law, stripping critical financial assistance from Planned Parenthood or a number of other issues, we've found plenty of reason to be critical of Iowa's Republican leadership at the statehouse. Given the chance, the newly GOP-dominated Legislature and then-Gov. Terry Branstad went too far, too fast, in our view, to remake Iowa in the mold of Kansas and Wisconsin, doing the bidding of the Koch Brothers, the Family Leader and other conservative groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|21 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|9
|trump lies again he said he would repel and re...
|Mon
|vote big no
|1
|Why did Democrats Ossoff and Parnell lose their...
|Mon
|BHM5267
|1
|Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|3
|Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re...
|Jun 19
|weirdo
|2
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC