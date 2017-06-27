Put it away

Whether it's been collective bargaining, the new fireworks law, stripping critical financial assistance from Planned Parenthood or a number of other issues, we've found plenty of reason to be critical of Iowa's Republican leadership at the statehouse. Given the chance, the newly GOP-dominated Legislature and then-Gov. Terry Branstad went too far, too fast, in our view, to remake Iowa in the mold of Kansas and Wisconsin, doing the bidding of the Koch Brothers, the Family Leader and other conservative groups.

