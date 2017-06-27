Put it away

Put it away

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

Whether it's been collective bargaining, the new fireworks law, stripping critical financial assistance from Planned Parenthood or a number of other issues, we've found plenty of reason to be critical of Iowa's Republican leadership at the statehouse. Given the chance, the newly GOP-dominated Legislature and then-Gov. Terry Branstad went too far, too fast, in our view, to remake Iowa in the mold of Kansas and Wisconsin, doing the bidding of the Koch Brothers, the Family Leader and other conservative groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists... 21 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 9
trump lies again he said he would repel and re... Mon vote big no 1
News Why did Democrats Ossoff and Parnell lose their... Mon BHM5267 1
News Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 3
News Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re... Jun 19 weirdo 2
Walker vs Trump leaks Jun 6 Jerome 1
jakubowski Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC