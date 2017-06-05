Precision Machine celebrates Green Tier anniversary
Precision Machine Inc., a leader in value added machining, is celebrating four years in Wisconsin's innovative Green Tier program. Precision Machine is participating in Tier 1 of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Green Tier program, which is designed to encourage new goal setting and innovation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.
