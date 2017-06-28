Poll shows most Wisconsinites oppose repealing health law
A majority of Wisconsin voters remain supportive of the current national health care law, despite efforts by the Republican-controlled Congress to scrap the law. Results of the latest Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday are almost identical from March, which also showed majority support for the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|9
|trump lies again he said he would repel and re...
|Jun 26
|vote big no
|1
|Why did Democrats Ossoff and Parnell lose their...
|Jun 26
|BHM5267
|1
|Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|3
|Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re...
|Jun 19
|weirdo
|2
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC